Medals and lessons gained at national tournament
Students of Lake Norman TaeKwonDo, located at 983 River Highway, competed in the 2022 National Taekwondo Tournament held in January in Nashville, Tennessee, bringing home various medals.

Multiple martial arts programs are offered at the Mooresville school, including kids taekwondo, Teen taekwondo and adult martial arts.

In speaking of his students and the competition, Master Phuoc Dang, owner and instructor of the local studio, said, “I am so proud of all of the competitors. The true test is not how you place but how you handle yourself. Everyone who competed is a winner. Now if you placed, did you show good sportsmanship and applaud all of the other competitors. If you didn’t place, did you take it with grace and applaud the competitors that did. I love doing competitions not for the medals but the lessons I get from it.”

The Lake Norman Taekwondo students who competed at the national tournament and their awards are as follows:

Katana Dang — 1st Degree Black Belt — gold in both sparring and forms

Radha Ladani — 2nd Degree Black Belt — bronze in both sparring and forms

Shreya Kolhe — 2nd Degree Black Belt — copper in sparring

Arturo Uzcategui — Green Belt — silver in sparring and copper in forms

Ford Lindsey — gold in board breaking

Charlotte Mathias — Senior Red Belt — copper in sparring and gold in forms

Madeline Mathias — Senior Red Belt — silver in both sparring and forms

Matthew Adams — Senior Red Belt — silver in sparring and gold in forms

Nolan Rudnitski — Senior Red Belt — copper in sparring and gold in forms

Ira Agarwal — 2nd Degree Black Belt — silver in sparring

Abeer Saleem-Naznin — 3rd Degree Black Belt — gold in sparring and copper in forms

Timothy Green — 2nd Degree Black Belt — silver in sparring and gold in forms

Jack Soutullo — 2nd Degree Black Belt — gold in both sparring and forms

Gulistan Naznin Shaikh — 2nd Degree Black Belt — silver in forms

Sam Soutullo — 2nd Degree Black Belt — gold in sparring and gold in forms

Ayla Dechene — Dragon Belt — gold medal

Matias Uzcategui — Dragon Belt — gold medal

Asher Adams — Yellow Belt — silver in one-steps and gold in forms

Levi Dechene — Yellow Belt — bronze in sparring and copper in forms

Liam Dechene — Yellow Belt — gold in sparring and silver in forms

Deana Wilkinson — Orange Belt — bronze in sparring combination and copper in forms

Keaton Adams — Orange Belt — Indomitable Spirit Medal

Kirios Adams — Green Belt — silver in sparring and copper in forms

David Soutullo — 1st Degree Black Belt — copper in forms

Lake Norman TaeKwonDo will be participating in the another competition March 26, and in sharing his about the event, Phuoc Dang expressed, “good luck to everyone on your next competition.”

