Medals and lessons gained at national tournament

Students of Lake Norman TaeKwonDo, located at 983 River Highway, competed in the 2022 National Taekwondo Tournament held in January in Nashville, Tennessee, bringing home various medals.
Multiple martial arts programs are offered at the Mooresville school, including kids taekwondo, Teen taekwondo and adult martial arts.
In speaking of his students and the competition, Master Phuoc Dang, owner and instructor of the local studio, said, “I am so proud of all of the competitors. The true test is not how you place but how you handle yourself. Everyone who competed is a winner. Now if you placed, did you show good sportsmanship and applaud all of the other competitors. If you didn’t place, did you take it with grace and applaud the competitors that did. I love doing competitions not for the medals but the lessons I get from it.”
The Lake Norman Taekwondo students who competed at the national tournament and their awards are as follows:
Katana Dang — 1st Degree Black Belt — gold in both sparring and forms
Radha Ladani — 2nd Degree Black Belt — bronze in both sparring and forms
Shreya Kolhe — 2nd Degree Black Belt — copper in sparring
Arturo Uzcategui — Green Belt — silver in sparring and copper in forms
Ford Lindsey — gold in board breaking
Charlotte Mathias — Senior Red Belt — copper in sparring and gold in forms
Madeline Mathias — Senior Red Belt — silver in both sparring and forms
Matthew Adams — Senior Red Belt — silver in sparring and gold in forms
Nolan Rudnitski — Senior Red Belt — copper in sparring and gold in forms
Ira Agarwal — 2nd Degree Black Belt — silver in sparring
Abeer Saleem-Naznin — 3rd Degree Black Belt — gold in sparring and copper in forms
Timothy Green — 2nd Degree Black Belt — silver in sparring and gold in forms
Jack Soutullo — 2nd Degree Black Belt — gold in both sparring and forms
Gulistan Naznin Shaikh — 2nd Degree Black Belt — silver in forms
Sam Soutullo — 2nd Degree Black Belt — gold in sparring and gold in forms
Ayla Dechene — Dragon Belt — gold medal
Matias Uzcategui — Dragon Belt — gold medal
Asher Adams — Yellow Belt — silver in one-steps and gold in forms
Levi Dechene — Yellow Belt — bronze in sparring and copper in forms
Liam Dechene — Yellow Belt — gold in sparring and silver in forms
Deana Wilkinson — Orange Belt — bronze in sparring combination and copper in forms
Keaton Adams — Orange Belt — Indomitable Spirit Medal
Kirios Adams — Green Belt — silver in sparring and copper in forms
David Soutullo — 1st Degree Black Belt — copper in forms
Lake Norman TaeKwonDo will be participating in the another competition March 26, and in sharing his about the event, Phuoc Dang expressed, “good luck to everyone on your next competition.”