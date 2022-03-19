Medals and lessons gained at national tournament

In speaking of his students and the competition, Master Phuoc Dang, owner and instructor of the local studio, said, “I am so proud of all of the competitors. The true test is not how you place but how you handle yourself. Everyone who competed is a winner. Now if you placed, did you show good sportsmanship and applaud all of the other competitors. If you didn’t place, did you take it with grace and applaud the competitors that did. I love doing competitions not for the medals but the lessons I get from it.”