Medical condition believed to be cause of death in NC 152 crash

A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

Richard L. Ferguson of Denver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on N.C. 152 Thursday afternoon.

The highway patrol reported that Ferguson was a passenger in a vehicle traveling east on N.C. 152. Ferguson began experiencing a severe medical issue and the driver attempted to turn into a driveway, the patrol reported. A pickup truck, also traveling east, ran into the back of the car, authorities said.

The car then ran off the road to the right and went through a fence.

Troopers said Ferguson is believed to have died from the medical condition not the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck, Bryan Taylor Furr of Salisbury, was arrested for driving while impaired by Trooper K.E. Bass.

Two people from the car were transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.