 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medical condition believed to be cause of death in NC 152 crash
0 Comments
alert featured

Medical condition believed to be cause of death in NC 152 crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_9201.jpeg

North Carolina Highway Patrol cars are at the scene of a crash Thursday.

 Taylor Jedrzejek, Mooresville Tribune

A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

Richard L. Ferguson of Denver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on N.C. 152 Thursday afternoon.

The highway patrol reported that Ferguson was a passenger in a vehicle traveling east on N.C. 152. Ferguson began experiencing a severe medical issue and the driver attempted to turn into a driveway, the patrol reported. A pickup truck, also traveling east, ran into the back of the car, authorities said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The car then ran off the road to the right and went through a fence.

Troopers said Ferguson is believed to have died from the medical condition not the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck, Bryan Taylor Furr of Salisbury, was arrested for driving while impaired by Trooper K.E. Bass.

Two people from the car were transported to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics