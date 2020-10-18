 Skip to main content
Medical group welcomes nurse practitioner
Lake Norman Medical Group, Internal Medicine Mooresville, will be welcoming Certified Nurse Practitioner Angela Redmon, AGPCNP-BC, Nov. 2, where she will join Drs. Aubrey Calhoun, Stephen Ferguson and John McGuiness in the medical practice.

As a certified nurse practitioner, Redmon manages acute and chronic illnesses and diseases for patients from young adults through seniors. She focuses on internal medicine, weight loss and diabetes management as well as educating patients on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

To learn more about Internal Medicine Mooresville, 137 Medical Park Road, Suite A, Mooresville, or to schedule an appointment with Redmon, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com or call the office at 704-660-2634.

