Medical group welcomes nurse practitioner

Lake Norman Medical Group, Heart and Vascular Statesville welcomes Jessica Prevette, MSN, FNP-C. She is joining interventional cardiologist Dr. Jeff Neal in the Statesville practice.

Prevette is a board-certified nurse practitioner, focusing on cardiology. Her medical education includes a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Appalachian State University in Boone and a Master of Science degree in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky.

She manages acute and chronic illnesses and complete and multi-system disease processes for a diverse population of adults through geriatric patients, and she focuses on health maintenance, health promotion and reduction of risks and patient education.

Prevette is accepting new patients. For more information visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com. To schedule an appointment, call 704-878-2058. Lake Norman Medical Group, Heart and Vascular Statesville is located at 1424-D Fern Creek Drive, Statesville.