Medlin combines passion for business and caring for others into career

Discovery bought Atrium on Jan. 21, and the director at that time decided to remain with the company and made the move to do so at which time Medlin took the interim position, she shared. The role became permanent March 15.

When she was approached to make this change, “I took a leap of faith and now we are here, she exclaimed.

Madow shared that he had worked there previously, from 2011 to 2015, and when he was approached that Discovery was taking over and Medlin was being promoted to the executive director position, he returned.

“There’s no one who has ever known this building better than her,” he said. “She knows the building back and forth. She knows the residents, she knows the business, she knows all aspects. She was in the kitchen on Saturday morning. She is like the CEO of this building, and that’s why I came back.”

Medlin shared that becoming executive director is something she has wanted to do, but she was content in her role in the business office and just wanted to make sure she was the best she could be in whatever department she was in. Plus, during her time in the business office, she had the benefit of learning from previous executive directors and listening to their suggestions, learning the various processes and seeing the policies they created, she said.