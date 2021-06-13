Medlin combines passion for business and caring for others into career

Using her knowledge of business and applying her passion of caring for others, Dee Medlin of Mooresville has gone from front desk concierge to recently being named the new executive director at TerraBella Lake Norman.
A native of Mooresville, Medlin graduated from Mooresville High School in 2005, where she was a member of the school’s championship volleyball team during her senior year. Concentrating on her studies and playing both school and club volleyball kept her busy and were her priorities during her high school years she noted, along with her family and friends.
Her parents are also locals, and she married Joseph Medlin, who is likewise a native of Mooresville, so there are lots of local ties, she said.
Shortly after high school, Medlin’s priorities and passion expanded after walking through the doors of the senior living community, now known as TerraBella Lake Norman and owned by Discovery Senior Living, located on Carriage Club Drive in Mooresville. Beginning her employment there, she said, delayed her education, but she started her degree at Mitchell and finished up her associate’s degree at the community college and just recently earned her bachelor’s degree through Appalachian State University’s online program through the school of business.
It was in this senior living community that she began her career working as the front desk concierge in January 2007, answering the phone, coordinating visitors coming in and going out, doing clerical work and communication.
Stuart Madow, who serves as the senior lifestyle counselor at TerraBella Lake Norman, noted that the front desk job is one that is “a true concierge. If anyone has a need, typically they call the front desk. And the front desk person will coordinate that.”
Therefore, Medlin was the go-to person for whatever needs the residents had, and she shared that these early days were a “mix between, just honestly, starting my career and learning how much I actually did love being involved with the residents. If it wasn’t a passion before, it certainly became one very quickly.”
Medlin noted that from a personal level, she was drawn to this career because of the closeness of her family and watching her mom care for her parents, who were both diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the same time.
“I saw my mom go through a lot,” she shared. However at that time, “I didn’t really know too much because I was younger, in and out of high school sports and being cool and everything else. There’s only so much you can do whenever you’re young and learning, but I’ve learned a lot since I’ve been here.”
Medlin said she is a “caregiver at heart, I love to give. I love to take care of people.”
And while she doesn’t have hands-on care of the residents, she still has opportunity to interact with them and make sure they are taken care of.
“It’s been a blessing to be able to interact with our residents here and really being able to work inside of their home and be here for them,” Medlin said. “But once I started here and started interacting with the residents, I realized how it was a true passion of mine to take care of the residents, make sure they are treated good. I think a lot of that came from the fact that I didn’t have that involvement helping my mom with her parents because I simply didn’t know. So now I can kind of make up for it.”
It wasn’t long after Medlin first started at the front desk, approximately one year later, that she was approached to become the business office director, to which she was totally on board with this offer.
“From the beginning, I knew this was where I wanted to be and I knew that I would eventually grow into the position that I’m at now,” she said. “I’m the type of person that when I’m in a position, I make sure that everything is running smoothly and I’m to the highest potential that I can go before I transition.”
During her time in the business office, the senior community was managed by multiple companies and is now owned by Discovery, with TerraBella being a brand of the company. Medlin remained in the position of business office director for 13 years until February 1 of this year when she took on the role of interim executive director.
Discovery bought Atrium on Jan. 21, and the director at that time decided to remain with the company and made the move to do so at which time Medlin took the interim position, she shared. The role became permanent March 15.
When she was approached to make this change, “I took a leap of faith and now we are here, she exclaimed.
Madow shared that he had worked there previously, from 2011 to 2015, and when he was approached that Discovery was taking over and Medlin was being promoted to the executive director position, he returned.
“There’s no one who has ever known this building better than her,” he said. “She knows the building back and forth. She knows the residents, she knows the business, she knows all aspects. She was in the kitchen on Saturday morning. She is like the CEO of this building, and that’s why I came back.”
Medlin shared that becoming executive director is something she has wanted to do, but she was content in her role in the business office and just wanted to make sure she was the best she could be in whatever department she was in. Plus, during her time in the business office, she had the benefit of learning from previous executive directors and listening to their suggestions, learning the various processes and seeing the policies they created, she said.
“I’ve got a lot of experience under my belt where I know what works and what doesn’t. So, whenever it came, when I was approached about becoming the executive director, I knew that it was time. It was an awesome opportunity for me. With COVID coming out, the new company Discovery and just the fact that I was ready for it,” she shared.
Medlin said that even through there are still some restrictions due to COVID, it has “been an exciting experience being able to take on the role that I’m in and being able to open back up to the community. It’s an extra plus to be able to say hey, I’m the new executive director, let’s open the doors for visitors.”
Praising the entire team at TerraBella Lake Norman for making sure all of the residents were kept safe during the pandemic, Medlin commented that they “put so much work into making sure our residents were protected. So being able to come out of it so strong is awesome to see.”
Being involved in some aspect with all of the departments throughout the years has helped her learn and get a good understanding of them.
“Now that I’ve been promoted to the position I’m in now, I can actually make those changes because I’ve got the authority to do so. It’s fun.”
One thing she does want to see happen is for them to be 100% fully occupied, which she said they are currently working on and are almost there.
Another aspect she said she is looking forward to is being able to get the residents out, helping them remain active and enjoying those things which they were previously able to do as a senior community including boat rides, picnics, concerts and much more.
When asked if when she first started, did she imagine becoming the executive director, she said, “yes and no. You don’t know where life will take you, but because I was so dedicated and passionate about this community and our residents, really from the get-go, it’s been very comfortable and I’ve settled in very quickly. The time has gone SO fast,” she stressed. “So did I think I would still be in the business office 14 years later? Maybe not. But I’m glad that I was. I’m glad that I was because it’s brought me where I am now, given me the experience that I needed for it to be successful.”
Medlin also credits her strong team as she said they are good.
“We are a good team for this community and being able to give the community what it deserves and vice versa.”
It was Madow who added that “one thing that Dee has learned over the years is how important it is to have that strong team. She is really taking time to make sure and put all those pieces together.”
This team of close-knit staff members is much more than that as she calls them a family. And with any family, she noted, there will be ups and downs, but with family, “you’re loyal to them, and that’s how I feel about this community.”
Wanting to continue learning and growing has led Medlin to pursue her master’s degree for health care administration, which she plans on doing through Appalachian’s online program.
“This is something I wanted to do forever. I love the business end of it,” she noted. “I’m not necessarily a hands-on caregiver, but from the business side of it, I’m able to care for our residents and make sure our staff are taken care of, and I would like to just continue to learn as much as I can and get as much knowledge and experience as I can with healthcare administration so that we can benefit our community here.”
Madow described Medlin as wise. He said, “Dee is young, but she has an older soul. She is very wise. I’ve known her all 14 years in the healthcare realm, and she’s been that way the whole time I’ve known her. She has this wisdom of an older person even though she’s a young person.”
After climbing the career ladder and looking back, Medlin said she doesn’t “have any regrets with my career here and would absolutely” encourage others to get involved in this profession. However, if she could pass along any advice to herself and others, it would be to “be patient, to know that things come in time, to slow down, everything doesn’t have to be perfect, but to strive for that.”
And she and the team at TerraBella take pride in the care they offer, the memory care, assisting living and independent. Medlin noted that they always tell people, “This is our home away from home.”