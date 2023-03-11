The Town of Mooresville’s Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee invites the community to provide input on desired amenities for Willow Valley Park, 464 E. McClelland Ave., as part of a public meeting at the park’s pavilion on March 25 from 10 a.m. to noon. Master plan consultants from Benesch’s Charlotte office and Town of Mooresville staff will share visuals of park amenities concepts and ask the public to identify their preferences.

Willow Valley Park is a four-acre park constructed in the mid-2000s. Willow Valley was identified by the Town’s Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee as a priority for upgrades as part of the Town’s Neighborhood Park Revitalization Program that was initiated in 2022.

“The program provides annual funding to the town’s smaller parks that don’t always receive the level of attention given to the larger community or regional parks,” said Parks & Recreation Director Pam Reidy. “The master plan will allow us to identify the most desired amenities that the public is seeking for park improvements.”

With that information, the master plan consultants will prepare conceptual drawings and estimated construction costs for review by the Town of Mooresville Board of Commissioners. For more information about the public input meeting, call Town of Mooresville Parks & Recreation Administration at 704-663-7026.