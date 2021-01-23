 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meeting will be held Monday to select replacement for Register of Deeds
View Comments
top story

Meeting will be held Monday to select replacement for Register of Deeds

{{featured_button_text}}

When Ron Wyatt left his position as the Register of Deeds in Iredell County, it created a need for the role to be replaced. And thanks to North Carolina statute and the fact Wyatt is also the head of the Iredell GOP, he'll be part of the executive committee selecting his replacement.

On Monday, the Iredell GOP will make their decision when they meet to interview and consider the six people vying for the position. The local Republican party has first say, as long as it's done within 30 days, of who that might be according to state law. That decision will then be approved by the Iredell County Board of Commissioners.

For Wyatt and the committee, they have several things to consider, he said.

The position, being an elected one, is inherently political, but along with that, an understanding of North Carolina statute law is important as well. And of course, with any job, there is the experience factor.

It's about running the office, not just the popularity of the person running the office, is Wyatt's main concern when it comes to selecting the next Register of Deeds.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Joyce R. Bess, the assistant Register of Deeds, currently holds the position in an interim capacity and is one of the six who submitted a resume. The others are Martin Gotholm, Doug Holland, Gene Houpe, Pressley Mattox, and Maureen Purcell.

While Wyatt is only one of the 24-person committee, he did say he was in favor of someone with experience running the office taking over.

"I'm one of those that thinks Joyce Bess should be the the one because she's worked in the office and has that real office experience. Other people feels like political experience matters and being able to have won elections matters," Wyatt said.

While new County Commissioner Scottie Brown and a member of the executive committe didn't name anyone in particular, he said that the qualifications for the office are a priority.

"As a county commissioner, it’s very important that we find the people that have the qualifications and ability to run the office. Being electable is just a plus," Brown said. 

 
 
 

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

View Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week
Local News

Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week

Peaches is finished with her elf duties for the year and is looking for her forever home! This big-eared beauty loves doing tricks and spins! …

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics