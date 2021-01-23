Meeting will be held Monday to select replacement for Register of Deeds

When Ron Wyatt left his position as the Register of Deeds in Iredell County, it created a need for the role to be replaced. And thanks to North Carolina statute and the fact Wyatt is also the head of the Iredell GOP, he'll be part of the executive committee selecting his replacement.
On Monday, the Iredell GOP will make their decision when they meet to interview and consider the six people vying for the position. The local Republican party has first say, as long as it's done within 30 days, of who that might be according to state law. That decision will then be approved by the Iredell County Board of Commissioners.
For Wyatt and the committee, they have several things to consider, he said.
The position, being an elected one, is inherently political, but along with that, an understanding of North Carolina statute law is important as well. And of course, with any job, there is the experience factor.
It's about running the office, not just the popularity of the person running the office, is Wyatt's main concern when it comes to selecting the next Register of Deeds.
Joyce R. Bess, the assistant Register of Deeds, currently holds the position in an interim capacity and is one of the six who submitted a resume. The others are Martin Gotholm, Doug Holland, Gene Houpe, Pressley Mattox, and Maureen Purcell.
While Wyatt is only one of the 24-person committee, he did say he was in favor of someone with experience running the office taking over.
"I'm one of those that thinks Joyce Bess should be the the one because she's worked in the office and has that real office experience. Other people feels like political experience matters and being able to have won elections matters," Wyatt said.
While new County Commissioner Scottie Brown and a member of the executive committe didn't name anyone in particular, he said that the qualifications for the office are a priority.
"As a county commissioner, it’s very important that we find the people that have the qualifications and ability to run the office. Being electable is just a plus," Brown said.
