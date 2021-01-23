Meeting will be held Monday to select replacement for Register of Deeds

When Ron Wyatt left his position as the Register of Deeds in Iredell County, it created a need for the role to be replaced. And thanks to North Carolina statute and the fact Wyatt is also the head of the Iredell GOP, he'll be part of the executive committee selecting his replacement.

On Monday, the Iredell GOP will make their decision when they meet to interview and consider the six people vying for the position. The local Republican party has first say, as long as it's done within 30 days, of who that might be according to state law. That decision will then be approved by the Iredell County Board of Commissioners.

For Wyatt and the committee, they have several things to consider, he said.

The position, being an elected one, is inherently political, but along with that, an understanding of North Carolina statute law is important as well. And of course, with any job, there is the experience factor.

It's about running the office, not just the popularity of the person running the office, is Wyatt's main concern when it comes to selecting the next Register of Deeds.

