Members have huge hearts for service

There’s a new club in town.

The Able & Ready Exchange Club was chartered on the evening of March 30 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Mooresville during a fun-filled evening featuring joy, cheer and hugs followed by a time of dancing and laughter.

It was noted that this group, even before they were officially chartered, had already completed four service projects to help their community. These included making Valentines for a local nursing home, planting a pinwheel garden behind the Selma Burke Center, selling pinwheel gardens in downtown Mooresville and working together to move their classroom to the War Memorial Building.

Beth Packard, a member of the noon club and one of the club builders, opened the charter event, congratulating each of the members and telling them, “your passion and your energy became contagious. You all have such huge hearts for service and that is what is going to make you an excellent and successful club. This club is on fire, and we can’t wait to see all the wonderful things that you’re going to do in your community. The community is going to love you and support you.”

The room was filled with family members of the Able & Ready Club as well as members of the noon Exchange Club and national and North Carolina representatives of Exchange who were on hand for the special occasion.

In addition to Packard, the other club builders, who met and served since Feb. 3 to help organize the group, included Cotton and Vickie Ketchie, Paul Summerville, Barbara Orr, David Campbell and J.D. Ketterman.

During the evening, after the catered meal, the charter ceremony was conducted by Vickie Ketchie and Paul Summerville, members of the noon club as well as volunteer field representatives, at which time, all of the charter members were inducted, and the officers and board of directors for the Able & Ready Club were installed.

Ketchie shared how Exchange started around 111 years ago by a group of businessmen wanting to improve their community and began exchanging ideas.

Now, she noted, “we have 575 clubs across the whole United States, 15,000 members, so this club will be part of a wonderful organization, and we are so glad you have decided to join and make a difference in your community. It’s just a great opportunity to make a difference in your community. You know, Exchange, and I believe someone has said it already, is a family.”

As Summerville began the induction of the members, he echoed the theme of family as he told them, “I know you’ve heard this, but we are a family. I’ve had the opportunity to be a club builder, but this particular club, it’s amazing from the day that we started this, the enthusiasm that they have shared with us is just absolutely unbelievable. I want to thank everyone of the Able & Ready Club members for that.”

Volunteer Field Representative Barbara Orr presented the charter president’s pin to the club’s president, Tina Brown. As Orr presented the special pin, she told Brown, “there will never be another charter president, you will be the only one that has ever served as a charter president for this club” which was followed by lots of cheers and hugs.

The officers for the new club include president, Tina; president-elect, Erin; treasurer, Danny; and secretary, Dylan; and members of the board of directors are Katelyn, Joseph, Carrie, Kristen, Jordan and James.

Vickie Ketchie returned to install the officers, and afterward, encouraged all of them to share about Exchange and invite others to join. She extended that invitation to those in attendance as she said, “We’d love to you have you join us. It’s going to be a great ride.”

During the event, Dylan, the secretary, Kristen, the bylaws chair, and Joseph, the nominating committee chair, each read their reports after which Cotton Ketchie gave a roll call and all the members came forward to be installed and take time for photos.

Later in the evening special words of congratulations were shared by the national and district leadership who were present.

Divison 7 Director Katie Stankiewicz, who is also a member of both the noon and the Able & Ready clubs, told them that it’s an honor for the two clubs to team up, and “know that we are going to inspire and we’re going to make a difference. I really encourage you to think about our programs of service with Americanism and Youth and the Prevention of Child Abuse and Community Service and make these projects that you guys are going to do for our community your own. And most of all, I’m very excited to be included in your family now.”

North Carolina District President Laurie Lund shared that she was glad to be able to be there and share in this ceremony. “I’ve been sharing about you all over North Carolina. So everyone in North Carolina is standing with you and is so proud of you.”

Lund then presented each with a gift of a heart her daughter had made for them. “She made hearts because you have hearts for Exchange and hearts for service,” she told them. “Thank you for having hearts for service and hearts for Exchange” she said as she gave them out.

Gary Leonard, vice president of Region 10, told the crowd that he was “very fortunate to be an Exchange member but also to see a very able and ready group of future leaders in this community. You have a wealth of talent and ability in this room. You have the quality, you have the leadership. This is a special day, and I’m so honored to be here with you.”

National President-Elect David Johnson shared with the group that he would not have missed being at this event for anything and welcomed the new club to the Exchange family.

“I’ve heard the word family here a lot” Johnson said. “You’re a family, but you’re also now a member of the National Exchange Club family.” He concluded by thanking Tina for stepping up in her leadership role.

Comments were also shared by Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins as he told them how special the evening was and how thrilled he was to be a part of it.

During the evening, many thanks were shared as Packard took the opportunity to thank the family of the club members for attending the charter event and supporting the club.

Thanks were also extended to Lynn Hegedus, program coordinator at Special Olympics at Lake Norman and a member of the noon club. The group gave a loud shout-out to her when Packard asked, “who loves Lynn?”

“She is amazing,” Packard said. “Lynn opened up her classroom to us to hold the meetings and has been there for all the planning and organization.”

Another thank you was given to Stacey Conrad, chairperson of the noon club’s community service committee, when she made a presentation to the club on behalf of the committee. Conrad told the group that she had been able to visit with them previously, “and I was so impressed. I’m the chair of the community service committee, and I have a little surprise for you all.” That surprise came in the form of a check for $500, to which they shouted out thanks to her for the money.

The ceremony drew to a close as Tina came forward for closing remarks as the newly installed president of the club.

“Thank you so very much for joining us at our special evening. I always thought that I would never be a part of anything. I always wanted to be a part of a club. I had a dream but I never thought I’d be president. I feel honored,” she said with emotion.

She then called the new board members to come up as she said, “You know we didn’t do it by ourselves. Exchange means you do it all together.” They came forward and presented homemade gifts to those, who she said, “helped them in this journey” to show their love and appreciation.

A final presentation was made from Summerville, the noon club president, as he gave Tina her gavel to officially close the evening, and after the ringing of the bell, the music started for the dancing to begin. First to hit the dance floor, which was set up and decorated by Linda Summerville, were President Tina and National President-Elect Johnson, but it wasn’t long until the dance floor filled up with lots of people joining in sharing their smiles and laughter.

As Packard noted at the beginning of the evening, and which was evident at the conclusion of the evening, “This is just the beginning of a wonderful relationship and partnership (between the Able & Ready Club and the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman). Together, we will work, play, have fun and accomplish so much.”