Memorial Day ceremony is planned

5-22 Memorial Day

A flag-folding ceremony was held at a previous Memorial Day event.

 Karen Kistler, Mooresville Tribune

Memorial Day, a day to honor those who have died in American wars, will be observed with a special ceremony May 30. Scheduled for 10 a.m., this third annual event will be held in the promenade area at Mooresville’s Liberty Park.

All are invited to the ceremony, which will include remarks by John Gallina, co-founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes, along with special music and more.

The Memorial Day event is hosted by the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman in conjunction with the town of Mooresville.

