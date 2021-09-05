Memorial walk and ceremony planned for Sept. 11

The 20th anniversary 9/11 memorial walk and ceremony will be held in downtown Mooresville on Sept. 11, and all are invited to attend.

This special commemoration event is being sponsored by the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, the town of Mooresville and Welcome Home Veterans.

All are encouraged to participate in the walk, which will begin at 8:45 a.m. from two separate locations, Main Street at Iredell Avenue and Main Street at McLelland Avenue. The event will begin with the ringing of a bell, a moment of silence and a procession led by police officers and firefighters joining together at Richard’s Coffee Shop for the ceremony.

Individuals participating in the walk are asked to be there by 8:15 a.m. and make their way to one of the two locations. Those unable to walk may remain in front of the coffee shop for the commencement of the program.

Special music will be shared during the event, along with several 9/11 survivor stories and comments from Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins, Mooresville Police Chief Ron Campurciani and Mooresville-Fire Rescue Chief Curt Deaton.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a chair for the program, which is anticipated to run until shortly after 10 a.m. The chairs may be set up in front of Richard’s Coffee Shop that morning as the roads will be closed for the event.