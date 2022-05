A Mental Health Awareness Town Hall will be held Monday at Lake Norman High School.

The program will be held in the auditorium from 6-8 p.m.

Crystal Hobbs, president of the National Alliance of Mental Illness of Lake Norman/Iredell County, will be the guest speaker.

The topics to be discussed include mental health diagnosis, symptoms of mental health, healthy communication and wellness and recovery. The public is invited to attend and there is no cost.