Merino Mill, LaunchLKN announce MillWorks, Mooresville's first co-working space

Merino Mill and the nonprofit LaunchLKN have joined forces to open Mooresville’s first co-working space, MillWorks.

Opening this summer, MillWorks will offer about 50 private offices, conference space, a community work area, and a podcast studio. An attractive, light-filled wellness room will be a place to take a break and meet other entrepreneurs. High ceilings, windows, a café kitchen for enjoying a coffee or snack, and an experience designed to be as comfortable as a home, all set in 60,000 square feet.

Users may rent space by the month or year. Daily passes will also be available, and podcasters may rent the studio by the hour.

MillWorks will open this summer and is currently leasing. Contact info@launchlkn.org for additional details.

In this joint venture, Merino Mill will provide upfitting of the space, including design and furniture, while LaunchLKN will provide programming.

“I’ve always wanted to have an entrepreneurial center at the Mill,” said Michal Bay, founder and developer of Merino Mill. “It’s been a dream for a long time. We hope people will create and develop businesses here that lead to good jobs in Mooresville and Lake Norman.”