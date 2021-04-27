Merino Mill, LaunchLKN announce MillWorks, Mooresville's first co-working space

Merino Mill and the nonprofit LaunchLKN have joined forces to open Mooresville’s first co-working space, MillWorks.
Opening this summer, MillWorks will offer about 50 private offices, conference space, a community work area, and a podcast studio. An attractive, light-filled wellness room will be a place to take a break and meet other entrepreneurs. High ceilings, windows, a café kitchen for enjoying a coffee or snack, and an experience designed to be as comfortable as a home, all set in 60,000 square feet.
Users may rent space by the month or year. Daily passes will also be available, and podcasters may rent the studio by the hour.
MillWorks will open this summer and is currently leasing. Contact info@launchlkn.org for additional details.
In this joint venture, Merino Mill will provide upfitting of the space, including design and furniture, while LaunchLKN will provide programming.
“I’ve always wanted to have an entrepreneurial center at the Mill,” said Michal Bay, founder and developer of Merino Mill. “It’s been a dream for a long time. We hope people will create and develop businesses here that lead to good jobs in Mooresville and Lake Norman.”
MillWorks will be a hub for lectures and events for entrepreneurs. New entrepreneurs who are part of LaunchLKN’s Startup Generator program will have access to MillWorks space while they are enrolled in Startup Generator.
The startup educational programs provided by LaunchLKN at MillWorks will be available at no cost to the community or local college students who are looking for mentorship and resources to launch their ideas.
“We were really inspired by what Michal Bay has done at the Mill,” said Rhana Kurdi, LaunchLKN executive director. “LaunchLKN will provide entrepreneurship education and opportunities to the entire Lake Norman community, with MillWorks serving as a key location for aspiring entrepreneurs and existing businesses to gather and share ideas. We’re excited about all the possibilities for creativity, innovation and connection.”
LaunchLKN is a collaborative community of entrepreneurs, mentors, educators, and community leaders dedicated to sharing knowledge and motivating growth of the technology-based startup scene in Lake Norman.
Merino Mill is home to a variety of companies and small businesses. Restaurants on-site are Aliño Pizzeria and The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden. Defined Coffee will be opening at the Mill soon.