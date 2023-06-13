When Michal Bay had to remove the thousands of solar panels at Merino Mill, he saw a way not just to see them reused, but more importantly, to help others.

By partnering with Promise For Haiti, a Belmont-based nonprofit, those solar panels and accessories will be installed on homes and businesses in Haiti to generate electricity.

“It’s your duty if you can afford it and if you can do something good and peaceful and it’s just the right thing to do,” Bay said. “It’s just the right thing to do because if you have it, you should share it with others who need it.”

Merino Mill, the business center Bay co-owns, installed a 1.6-megawatt photovoltaic solar plant on the roof in 2015, which powered the building and produced enough electricity to be sold off to Duke Energy. But with the need for more air conditioning units at the mill, the panels were removed — but with a destination in mind. Michal estimates the value of the system to be about $2.5 million and hopes to visit Haiti later this summer once they are installed.

Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the Americas, with most of its residents living in poverty. The country lacks proper infrastructure for power and water in many places, with fewer than half of its residents having electricity according to the World Bank. Bay said he became aware of the Caribbean island nation’s economic and other struggles a few years ago after reading about it in an earthquake.

“I thought this will help people in Haiti a lot more than me,” Bay said.

Bay knows from personal experience what struggles people in places like Haiti face.

Born in Urfa, Turkey, in the early 1960s, his family lived in a mud hut. He immigrated to the United States in 1999 to begin his retail career buying and selling antiques on the road from the back of a truck. Eventually, he took those profits and purchased the abandoned Burlington Mill in Mooresville and renovated it into Merino Mill.