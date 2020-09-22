Merit mainly to credit for drivers reaching Cup Series quarterfinals

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mainly on merit.

For the most part, the majority of the area-based entries still in contention for this season’s premier NASCAR Cup Series championship crown have scored the right to advance into the equivalent of the postseason’s quarterfinals phase the hard way.

They each earned it.

Only one of the remaining six drivers, from an initial cast of eight that served to account for exactly half of the 16 reaching the playoff phase, moves on into the second round that gets underway last this week via the guaranteed route.

Mooresville-based Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski, also an area resident, logged in with a victory in the second of the opening three races used to form the first stage of the postseason portion of the second-season schedule. Courtesy of his triumph in the Federated Auto Parts 400 held in Richmond earlier this month, Keselowski assured his presence into the second round.

The Penske driver, the 2012 Cup champion, ranks third in the updated playoff standings that trimmed the number of candidates to 12.