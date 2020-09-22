Merit mainly to credit for drivers reaching Cup Series quarterfinals

Mainly on merit.
For the most part, the majority of the area-based entries still in contention for this season’s premier NASCAR Cup Series championship crown have scored the right to advance into the equivalent of the postseason’s quarterfinals phase the hard way.
They each earned it.
Only one of the remaining six drivers, from an initial cast of eight that served to account for exactly half of the 16 reaching the playoff phase, moves on into the second round that gets underway last this week via the guaranteed route.
Mooresville-based Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski, also an area resident, logged in with a victory in the second of the opening three races used to form the first stage of the postseason portion of the second-season schedule. Courtesy of his triumph in the Federated Auto Parts 400 held in Richmond earlier this month, Keselowski assured his presence into the second round.
The Penske driver, the 2012 Cup champion, ranks third in the updated playoff standings that trimmed the number of candidates to 12.
In the playoffs, any contender automatically advances with a win. All remaining positions are solidified based on points standings during that same span. Bonus points are also awarded for overall finishing positions, stage wins and laps running in the lead.
The five fellow area-based pilots also still standing do so courtesy of respective points standing status.
Team Penske’s Joey Logano sits fourth overall in the updated standings to also secure his presence in a quest of a second career championship title. Logano snared the coveted designation to celebrate the 2018 Cup campaign.
Mooresville’s Martin Truex Jr., driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, ranks sixth in the standing. He is also seeking a second career Cup crown after capturing the prize during the 2017 season.
Mooresville’s Aric Almirola, driver for Stewart-Haas Racing, resides in ninth place searching for his first career title.
Former Mooresville resident Kyle Busch, driver for Joe Gibbs Racing and who still operates his own racing organization out of Mooresville, occupies the No. 10 spot in the standings. The 2015 and reigning ’19 Cup kingpin keeps alive his bid for a successful defense of the throne.
And Mooresville’s Kurt Busch, driver for Chip Ganassi Racing, checked in at the cutoff line in 12th place. Busch is looking to tack on another Cup title alongside the one he won in 2004.
The duo of Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney and former Mooresville-based JR Motorsports product Cole Custer were among the four drivers ousted from the playoff pool by placing outside the top 12 in points.
The second three-race phase of the playoffs get underway when the NASCAR Cup Series travels to the Las Vegas Speedway for the running of the South Point 400 on Sunday night.
The drivers in the final four positions following the next three races will all be eliminated from playoff consideration entering the semifinal segment.
