MGC club champions chill out by capturing of top-flight honors

What heat?
A number of dues-paying members representing the Mooresville Golf Club found just the solution to beating some of the highest temperatures of the summer season to date by cooling off the rest of the field to surface as respective division champions in the annual Club Championship competition.
Staged entirely on the 18-hole MGC course, play in the event took the shape of an individual stroke-play format over the span of two days consisting of 36 holes before both outright gross and adjusted with-handicap net titlists were decided in a total of five flights. A fairway full of nearly 80 players helped form the field for this year’s affair.
When all shots had been fired and official scores posted, a total of 10 division winners – two apiece in each of the five flights – along with several others rounding out the fields wound up being recognized accordingly for their respective performances.
Championship Flight
Within the Championship Flight that was also used to determine the one considered the overall outright individual MGC Club Champion for the upcoming year, member Jake Beaver parlayed the posting of round- by-round tallies of 80-73 for a two-day stroke total of 153 that earned him the top Gross Division title and accompanying crown by a mere single stroke over the next-best entry in the field.
Within the same grouping, a with-handicap adjusted scoring showing comprised of rounds of 68-76 for a total of 144 strokes allowed Tom Masucci to merit top Net Division honors.
Also in the flight, Dow Hawkins placed second in the Gross Division scoring with totals of 80-74 and 154, while Craig Brawley placed third with rounds of 81-77 and 158.
As for the Net Division, Jimmy Popp piped in as the runner-up with scores of 74-75 and 149, while Gerald Vaughn finished third following a tiebreaker with scores of 71-78 and 149.
Men’s Flight
Todd Brawley used somewhat steady rounds of 78-80 for a two-day total of 158 strokes landing him first-place Gross Division honors by a sizable eight-stroke margin. Brian Masucci placed second after going 86-80 for a total of 166 strokes, while Mark Ames lined up third with scores of 80-90 and 170.
In the Net Division, Zach Hull went 75-77 to finish at 152 strokes to finish first by a single putt. Frank Wesolowski challenged with rounds of 79-74 to place second with 153 strokes. Andrew King rounded out the cast with his rounds of 74-79 and 153 to place third following a tiebreaker.
Senior Flight
John Wroth went wire-to-wire to take top Net Division bragging rights with rounds of 75-77 and a 152-stroke total rewarded with a four-stroke winning edge. Jim Harmon landed second with rounds of 79-77 for a 156-stroke total, with Russ Shapland placing third with rounds of 79-78 and a 157 total. Jeff Kent settled for fourth with rounds of 84-74 and a 158-stroke total.
In the Net Division, Paul Wilson wound up being on the favorable receiving end of an on-card tiebreaking procedure to take top honors with adjusted rounds of 68-69 for a 137-stroke count. Ed Bjorgen settled for second after going 63-74 to also finish at 137 overall. Mark Welch placed third outright with matching rounds of 72-72 for a 144-stroke total, while Joe Cannatti clocked in fourth with rounds of 75-70 for a 145-stroke tally.
Super Senior Flight
Close counted the most for winner Larry Schimel following his identical rounds of 78-78 for a 156-stroke count earning him the Net Division title by a single stroke. Joe Palmisano placed a nearby second with rounds of 78-79 and a 157-stroke total.
In the Net Division, John Cornwell carded with-handicap rounds of 68-72 to finish at 140 worth a nine-stroke advantage. Bob Bowman’s steady showing of 75-74 put him all alone in second with a 149-stroke final.
Women’s Flight
Maria Miller registered rounds of 98-96 to finish at 194 strokes overall good for first-place in the Net Division.
Vangie Schlesinger parlayed with-handicap rounds of 84-72 for a 156-stroke total easily allowing her to champion the Net Division cause.
Summary
Organizers of the event applauded the efforts of the participants as well as those working behind the scenes helping make this year’s MGC Club Championship a success.
“We would like to thank all players who competed and offer congratulations to all winners,’’ said Luke Steimke, MGC course manager. “What a fun two days of golf we had. The course was in amazing shape. We look forward to the 2021 MCG Club Championship.”
The competition was conducted putting into play required COVID-19 protocols that allowed any and all players wishing to do so to ride by themselves in a golf cart. Also keeping the practicing of safe social distancing in place, all pins sitting in the holes at each of the site’s 18 greens were also required to remain in place throughout the weekend as well.
