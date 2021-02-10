MGSD approves plan for in-person instruction

After a near five hour meeting Tuesday, the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education has approved a school re-opening plan that will allow students in grades 6-12 to return to in-person instruction.

Beginning March 15, grades 6-12 will shift from a fully virtual learning model to a five-day-a-week hybrid model with virtual instruction and face-to-face instruction in the school building. How often students will attend in-person instruction depends on how many students opt to remain fully virtual, Board of Education officials said Tuesday.

A survey will soon be sent to MGSD parents to determine who plans on returning to in-person instruction. Students in grades K-5 will remain in the current Plan B hybrid model of combined virtual and in-person instruction.

This story will be updated.