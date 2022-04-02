MGSD assistant graduates from Aspiring Superintendent Program

Dr. Michael Royal, Mooresville Graded School District assistant superintendent of secondary education, was among 25 school and district leaders from across the state to graduate from the sixth cohort of the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association (NCSSA) Aspiring Superintendent Program.

“The program is designed to support the growth, expansion and enhancement of school and district leaders in the leadership positions they currently occupy while providing high-quality professional development to increase their knowledge base about the skills and dispositions needed by future superintendents,” said Jack Hoke, executive director of the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association.

The North Carolina Aspiring Superintendents’ Program is a customized leadership development program targeting selected district leaders who have demonstrated outstanding success in their administrative roles and who aspire to the superintendency in North Carolina.

Offered through the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association and the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development, the Aspiring Superintendents’ Program seeks to prepare future superintendents by enhancing their technical skills, including skills for “surviving” in the superintendency, along with 21st Century contemporary personal leadership and development skills. In addition to multiple face-to-face leadership development sessions, an executive coaching component is embedded in the program.

Twenty-seven participants from the first five cohorts of the Aspiring Superintendent Program have been selected to serve as a superintendent. Hoke said, “Dr. Royal developed a strong network of district leaders to consult with, and he contributed to the discussions on emerging issues and innovative practices occurring in the Mooresville Graded School District.”

“I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to learn more about the role of the superintendent from colleagues and leaders from around the state of North Carolina. I appreciate Dr. (Stephen) Mauney recommending me and supporting me in this endeavor,” Royal said.