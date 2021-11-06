MGSD board approves $45M bid for Selma Burke Middle School

The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved a $45.6 million project bid for the construction of the new Selma Burke Middle School to be constructed on 70 acres on Rinehardt Road near N.C. 115.
The district has hired Barnhill Contracting Company as the construction management firm and LS3P Associates as the project’s architectural firm, said Superintendent Stephen Mauney during the meeting held at the district’s central services office. The proposed project includes $695,000 for escalation costs in case prices increase during construction, said MGSD Chief Construction Officer Michael Royal. If that money is left unused, the district will get it back, Royal said.
Funding for the construction of the 900-seat school for students in grades 6-8 is covered by $35 million in bond monies approved in spring 2020 by voters and an additional $6.5 million in bond reserved funds originally to be used for renovations at two district elementary schools, Mauney said. Between these monies and financial help from Iredell County, “I think we are in very good shape with this amount moving forward for this project,” Mauney said.
The school will be named for Selma Burke, an African American woman born in Mooresville in 1900. She was a sculptor most known for her bas relief portrait of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Burke’s portrait later became the inspiration for the president’s image that was placed on the dime.
The new middle school will allow for the reconfiguration of grade levels which will free up space at most MGSD schools, Mauney has said. Rocky River, Park View and South elementary schools, already at or over capacity, will be able to move students currently utilizing portable classrooms to inside the school buildings by housing grades K-2 instead of current grades K-3, Mauney said. The district’s two intermediate school will house grades 3-5 instead of the current grades 4-6 and the two middle schools will house grades 6-8 instead of the one middle school housing grades 7-8. Mooresville High School will remain the same and house grades 9-12.
Construction at the new middle school has an expected completion date of July 2023, Royal said. Ground-breaking for the project has been set for Dec. 8, he said. The school’s mascot will be the bear and the colors will be black and gold.
In other business, the board unanimously approved $3,000 bonus payments for all full-time staff members. Part-time staff members will receive a pro-rated amount based upon the percentage of their employment, Mauney said. Staff members must be employed by Dec. 17 and stay employed through June 1, 2022 to receive the bonus, he said. Chief Financial Officer Angie Davis said staff members will receive their normal payroll check and then a second bonus check in December. The total cost of these bonus payments to the district will be about $2.5 million, Davis said.
The bonuses serve as a signing bonus for new hires and a financial thank you for staff members who have stuck out the last 18 months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mauney said.
The bonus is not a method to ensure educators and staff members receive any vaccine that could be mandated by the state, Mauney said.
“This is simply a way to say ‘Hey, we’re recognizing everything that you’re doing, how everyone is going above and beyond the call of duty, how everyone is struggling with a lot of things,’” Mauney said. “We’ve seen quite a few people leave the profession. We are hurting with numbers of employees right now.”
MGSD Chief Communications Officer Tanae McLean said there are 787 full- and part-time employees in the MGSD as of October 2021.