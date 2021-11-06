MGSD board approves $45M bid for Selma Burke Middle School

The new middle school will allow for the reconfiguration of grade levels which will free up space at most MGSD schools, Mauney has said. Rocky River, Park View and South elementary schools, already at or over capacity, will be able to move students currently utilizing portable classrooms to inside the school buildings by housing grades K-2 instead of current grades K-3, Mauney said. The district’s two intermediate school will house grades 3-5 instead of the current grades 4-6 and the two middle schools will house grades 6-8 instead of the one middle school housing grades 7-8. Mooresville High School will remain the same and house grades 9-12.

Construction at the new middle school has an expected completion date of July 2023, Royal said. Ground-breaking for the project has been set for Dec. 8, he said. The school’s mascot will be the bear and the colors will be black and gold.