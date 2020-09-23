MGSD Board approves return to in-person learning for K-5

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To applause and cheers from the audience gathered, the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education on Wednesday approved Superintendent Stephen Mauney’s recommendation to return students in grades K-5 to in-person learning five days a week via staggered entry to begin the school year’s second quarter Oct. 19 under Plan A.

All students in grades 6-12 will continue in Plan C, or virtual learning four days a week from home, with the potential for in-person support on Wednesdays. Plan A, or a full return to in-person school five days a week, is not currently an option for students in grades 6-12 based on state COVID-19 learning restrictions, Mauney said.

Students with disabilities in grades K-12 will be returning to in-person class two to four days a week beginning in the second quarter based on a learning needs rubric, district officials said.

The board’s decision Wednesday also includes a virtual provision for students who aren’t comfortable returning to in-person class or those who may be subject to quarantine.

The announcement came during a special meeting at the Mooresville High School Performing Arts Center Wednesday night attended by more than 50 school stakeholders, including parents and district employees.