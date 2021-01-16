MGSD Board approves three possible 21-22 calendars

The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education unanimously approved three separate school calendars Tuesday night with the intent to start the 2021-22 academic school year on Aug. 2, according to the board’s preferred calendar option.
That start date could change, however, if the state General Assembly passes legislation related to COVID-19 or decides to change laws dictating the first day of school, officials said.
Board of Education members Debbie Marsh, Greg Whitfield, Roger Hyatt, Leon Pridgen and Kerry Pennell also approved two other school calendars - with start dates of Aug. 16 and Aug. 23 respectively - to have as back-up calendar options. With these two calendars ready to go, officials won’t have to come up with other options on the fly if state legislators pass new laws changing current public school academic calendar requirements, MGSD Chief Operations Officer Michael Royal said.
“We have a calendar," said Hyatt after the vote. “Or three.”
In the preferred calendar with the Aug. 2 start date, fall break will occur Oct. 11-15, spring break March 7-11 and high school graduation May 28, Royal said at last month’s meeting. Approving this preferred calendar was the recommendation in December of Superintendent Stephen Mauney who attended Tuesday’s meeting virtually because he recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating at home, MGSD Communications Officer Tanae McLean confirmed. “He looks forward to being able to return to work on site soon,” McLean said.
In his report Tuesday, Mauney thanked the school nurses who have worked diligently during the pandemic and even over winter break to help staff members and students who have fallen ill. “Having experienced this firsthand now…their responsiveness and attention to detail and their guidance has been great,” Mauney said.
Since the last Board of Education meeting Dec. 8, 40 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, said Assistant Superintendent Human Resources Ingrid Medlock. That brings the total number of district staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 82 persons since the pandemic began last spring, Medlock said.
And, as of Tuesday, McLean said the school district has 209 quarantined individuals. Of those individuals, 142 of those are being quarantined due to being considered a close contact, 34 are symptomatic and 33 have tested positive, McLean said. “I know this is an all-time high for our positives, however I do want to say, there is not internal spread and we are keeping our close contacts within the school setting to a minimum,” McLean said, crediting the Board of Education for making the decision to return to a hybrid-learning model to better enforce social distance students and teachers.
Mauney echoed McLean’s sentiments that district officials are seeing little spread or close contact with the disease in the classrooms. “This is something we can still manage with the plan that we are currently under,” Mauney said.
According to the most recent health department data, Iredell County has a 21.5 percent positivity rate which is the highest rate recorded yet, McLean said.
In other business, the Board of Education recognized Emma Boyce, a help desk technician at Mooresville High School, for her continued great work during the mid-year refresh of student and teacher devices and virtual learning.