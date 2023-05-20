The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education voted unanimously to lower the local supplemental school tax at its May board meeting.

The board evaluates and approves the supplemental tax rate for the school district on an annual basis. Due to the recent increase in property values in Mooresville as part of the reevaluation process, MGSD administration proposed a decrease of the supplemental tax from 18.5 cents to 15.5 cents per $100 valuation for the 2023-24 school year.

On voting to approve the proposal, MGSD Board Chair Greg Whitfield said, “We know the revaluation caused many of our families’ property taxes to increase significantly. We are grateful that being fiscally responsible as a school district has given us the ability to lower our supplemental tax. We realize the school tax is not a large portion of the overall property tax paid; however, if we can help give our families any relief without jeopardizing the quality of education for our children, then we want to do that.”

The current supplemental tax rate of 18.5 cents had been in effect since 2012 when the board at that time voted to increase it to help with cuts being made from other sources.