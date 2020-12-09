MGSD Board reviewing three drafts for 21-22 calendar

The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education is reviewing three draft school calendars for the 2021-22 academic school year with the intent to select one at next month’s board meeting Jan. 12.
MGSD Chief Operations Officer Michael Royal presented the three drafts, all with differing school start dates, on Tuesday to the board for consideration. He said the school calendar committee, made up of school staff, parents and administration, created three possible calendars because of the uncertainty associated with any as of yet unknown state General Assembly legislation that may affect public schools.
The first draft calendar has a start date of Aug. 2 with fall break occurring Oct. 11-15, spring break occurring March 7-11 and high school graduation on May 28, said Royal. This proposed calendar was what MGSD administration had hoped to implement this school year before state legislation changed academic requirements due to the pandemic, he said.
The second draft calendar is similar to the current 2020-21 academic calendar adopted this spring, Royal said. This second draft calendar has a start date of Aug. 16, Royal said. Fall break would occur Oct. 11-15 as remote learning days with asynchronous class work similar to this year’s fall break, said Superintendent Stephen Mauney. Spring break would occur March 7-11 with high school graduation on May 28, Royal said.
The third draft calendar has a start date of Aug. 23 with fall break occurring Oct. 11-13, spring break falling April 11-18 and high school graduation June 11, Royal said.
All calendars have 215 working days for staff, Royal said.
Royal said having three calendar options would keep MGSD administration from coming back before the Board of Education with a new calendar each time the state introduced attendance or COVID-19-related legislation.
“Our intent is to go with draft one,” Mauney said. “That is our goal. But like Dr. Royal mentioned, there is still uncertainty about what the General Assembly will do. There is still uncertainty about what things might look like COVID-related, as we get into next school year so that’s why we wanted to go ahead and make three calendars. I feel very confident that one of the three will meet all the needs and regulations that will be passed down to us.”
Board of Education Chairman Roger Hyatt said the board will entertain the approval of a school calendar next month.
In coronavirus news, Mauney said since the district’s return to a modified Plan B schedule more than a week ago, the number of close contact exposures, especially at the district’s elementary and intermediate schools, has been greatly reduced and that no additional classrooms have had to be quarantined. However, community spread of the coronavirus has increased throughout the area, he said. “We are closely monitoring our COVID numbers in Iredell County and within the MGSD,” Mauney said. “As anticipated since Thanksgiving break, we have seen an increase in the number of positive cases in our county as well as a significant increase in the percent of positive test indicator.”
Prior to Thanksgiving break, the county’s positive case indicator was at 8.8 percent and the latest report has it at 12.8 percent, Mauney said. According to state health department information, on Nov. 23, there were 390 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Iredell County and as of Dec. 8 that number had increased to 594 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, Mauney said.
“We will continue to use these metrics to support what we’ve said multiple times at our board meetings,” Mauney said. “Please help us keep our schools open by practicing the three W’s: waiting six feet apart, washing your hands and wearing a mask.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the district had 144 students and district staff quarantining, down from 296 students and district staff in quarantine on Nov. 23, Chief Communications Officer Tanae McLean told the board Tuesday. As of that day, the district had 16 COVID-19 positive cases, made up of 11 students and five staff, down from 17 COVID-19 positive cases on Nov. 23, McLean said.
In other business, the Board of Education recognized Terri Garrett, who provides front office support at East Mooresville Intermediate School, with the “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” award. EMIS Interim Principal Julie Evans wrote in the nomination form that Garrett “comes to work with a positive attitude daily and radiates happiness every morning,” Mauney said.
