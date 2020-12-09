MGSD Board reviewing three drafts for 21-22 calendar

The third draft calendar has a start date of Aug. 23 with fall break occurring Oct. 11-13, spring break falling April 11-18 and high school graduation June 11, Royal said.

All calendars have 215 working days for staff, Royal said.

Royal said having three calendar options would keep MGSD administration from coming back before the Board of Education with a new calendar each time the state introduced attendance or COVID-19-related legislation.

“Our intent is to go with draft one,” Mauney said. “That is our goal. But like Dr. Royal mentioned, there is still uncertainty about what the General Assembly will do. There is still uncertainty about what things might look like COVID-related, as we get into next school year so that’s why we wanted to go ahead and make three calendars. I feel very confident that one of the three will meet all the needs and regulations that will be passed down to us.”

Board of Education Chairman Roger Hyatt said the board will entertain the approval of a school calendar next month.