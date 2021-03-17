MGSD board votes to return all pre-K-12 students to in-person classes April 7

Mauney said he and district staff will be meeting with Mooresville High School Principal Luke Brown, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and parents to discuss possible prom and graduation options.

“We want to have as normal a graduation for our senior class and our families as we possibly can,” said Mauney.

Board member Kerry Pennell thanked Mauney for continuing to work toward an in-person prom and graduation ceremony. “I think none of us expect it to look completely normal like it used to but I do have faith we will continue to look into options and try to have something for these seniors who deserve it,” she said.

Board member Greg Whitfield said he would “love nothing more than for this class to have the opportunity to graduate a little more similar to normalcy.”

The district selected April 7 for students to return to school to allow staff to prepare classrooms to reopen at 100 percent capacity, Mauney said. The date will also allow the 435 MGSD staff members, or 63 percent of the district’s staff, who have already received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to receive the second dose this weekend and have two weeks to build immunity, he said.