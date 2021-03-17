MGSD board votes to return all pre-K-12 students to in-person classes April 7

The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education in a 5-0 vote approved Superintendent Stephen Mauney’s recommendation to return all pre-K-12 students to in-person class under Plan A five days a week beginning April 7.
The action, taken Tuesday during the board’s monthly meeting, opens the door for the possibility of a Mooresville High school prom, which was abruptly canceled March 5 by the district, and an in-person high school graduation ceremony this May. Parents said during Tuesday’s board meeting they were angry to learn via social media on the Friday before spring break began that prom had been canceled.
“To say the least, the mama bears have been poked,” mom Scarlett Overbay-Inman told the Board of Education, adding she and other parents are willing to work with the district to hold some sort of prom for the Class of 2021.
Board member Debbie Marsh agreed with Overbay-Inman’s opinion on prom. “I, too, was very disappointed in the way that was communicated,” said Marsh, encouraging Mauney and school staff to work together with parents to hold prom as well as an in-person graduation now that students would be returning to school under Plan A.
“We do want to have the graduation in Joe Popp Stadium,” Mauney answered. “That’s what we want to do, but we must abide by what the state requirements say.”
Mauney said the district would at least have a drive-thru graduation ceremony like last year or consider having a limited number of graduation tickets to attend in Joe Popp Stadium with social distancing.
The key for students to return to in-person class was legislation supported by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper last week requiring elementary school students to return to school under Plan A — classes at 100 percent capacity with no social distancing four or five days per week, said Mauney. The legislation also requires students in grades six-12 attend in-person class under Plan A or Plan B — limited capacity and required social distancing, he said. MGSD students in grades pre-K-five have already been attending class under Plan B and students in grades six-12 just returned to in-person class under Plan B on March 14.
While social distancing will not be possible under Plan A, students will still be required to follow safety protocols like entrance screening, wearing masks, hand washing and disinfecting, said MGSD Communications Officer Tanae Sump-McLean.
There are legislation requirements, however, that could limit the district’s ability to have a large graduation ceremony or dance, Mauney said. These include complying with all updated requirements of the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit that prohibit bringing together large groups such as assemblies or field trips, Mauney said. The requirements also include partnering with the ABC Science Collaborative out of Duke University to provide data related to reopening classrooms and sending detailed re-opening plans to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, he said.
Mauney said he and district staff will be meeting with Mooresville High School Principal Luke Brown, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and parents to discuss possible prom and graduation options.
“We want to have as normal a graduation for our senior class and our families as we possibly can,” said Mauney.
Board member Kerry Pennell thanked Mauney for continuing to work toward an in-person prom and graduation ceremony. “I think none of us expect it to look completely normal like it used to but I do have faith we will continue to look into options and try to have something for these seniors who deserve it,” she said.
Board member Greg Whitfield said he would “love nothing more than for this class to have the opportunity to graduate a little more similar to normalcy.”
The district selected April 7 for students to return to school to allow staff to prepare classrooms to reopen at 100 percent capacity, Mauney said. The date will also allow the 435 MGSD staff members, or 63 percent of the district’s staff, who have already received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to receive the second dose this weekend and have two weeks to build immunity, he said.
The COVID-19 percent positive test rate for Iredell County is at 6.5 percent and 3.8 percent for the state, significantly lower than it was earlier this year, said Sump-McLean. According to the Iredell County Department of Health, 15 percent of county residents have received their first COVID-19 vaccination, she said.
Students enrolled in the Mooresville Online Academy or those who elected to remain virtual can remain in their virtual learning plan for the remainder of the school year, said Sump-McLean.
Board Chairman Roger Hyatt said he hoped members of the public “understand the Herculean task of accomplishing what Dr. Mauney has talked about. It sounds simple but it is very complicated and complex for us and, by us I mean the school district, to do everything from replacing furniture, to ordering food, to realigning transportation.”
Hyatt encouraged parents to help their children wash their hands and masks and be prepared to return to in-person class.
In other business, the Board of Education recognized three MGSD educators who attained their National Board Certification. With Caitlin Carmendy, Deborah Welborn and Melissa Ligh earning this accomplishment, it now brings the number of MGSD National Board-Certified employees to 65, said Mauney.
The Board of Education recognized Teresa Peña, a district translator, with the “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” award for her hard work in supporting students and parents in Spanish-speaking families.