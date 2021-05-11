MGSD breaks ground on renovation projects at South, Park View schools

The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education broke ground Tuesday on two renovation projects that will add new kitchens, gym space and heating and air systems at South and Park View elementary schools.

Speaking first from South Elementary School, Superintendent Stephen Mauney thanked members of the local community for their continued support of the MGSD. “That’s going to make some of these additions and renovations that are much needed possible so that we can continue to provide safe, healthy learning environments for our kids and our staff that will meet the academic, physical, social and emotional needs of everyone,” Mauney said.

The $19 million project scope includes adding an approximately 13,000 square-foot gymnatorium at each school with updates to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment system and kitchen renovations. Other improvements include restructuring the playgrounds at Park View and parking and site traffic at South.

The renovation work at Park View has been a “project that has been in the works for many years,” Mauney said, speaking from the elementary school during the second groundbreaking ceremony. “This is a great day as we start to realize those plans as they come to fruition.”

