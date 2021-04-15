MGSD extends Superintendent Mauney's contract for four years

Citing his decisive leadership during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education unanimously approved a four-year extension of Superintendent Stephen Mauney’s contract Tuesday.
This extension will keep Mauney as superintendent past his former contract end date of June 30, 2023, to April 13, 2025, said district Chief Communication Officer Tanae McLean. Mauney, who has served as superintendent since August 2016, will keep his $169,908 annual salary, McLean said.
Board of Education members Debbie Marsh, Greg Whitfield, Roger Hyatt, Leon Pridgen and Kerry Pennell approved the motion to extend Mauney’s contract in a 5-0 vote after making positive remarks about the superintendent’s annual evaluation last month.
With the state guidelines that have shaped the district’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, Marsh said there was always going to be a significant number of disappointed or angry people.
“Our superintendent has handled this with grace,” Marsh said. “And has always demonstrated what I have personally known to be an authentic dedication to this district, to our staff and, most importantly, to our students.”
Whitfield said Mauney has been the light in a dim tunnel during an academic year so affected by COVID-19. There are so many positive things that have happened during the year including the construction of the new Selma Burke Middle School and the renovation projects at both South and Park View Elementary schools, he said.
“I don’t think we would have been this successful without his leadership and him keeping the ship sailing in the right direction, keeping us focused on what’s important which are the children in this community,” Whitfield said.
Pridgen said Mauney has exceeded expectations across the board and that he appreciates his leadership.
“I appreciate the fight to continue to fight for diversity and the level of push in that vein personally means a lot to me,” Pridgen said.
Pennell said she has friends in other school districts whose children have not done as well as students in the MGSD during the pandemic. She said she is excited to see where the district will go under Mauney’s vision.
“I can’t wait to watch my children and all of your children continue to excel in Mooresville,” Pennell said.
Hyatt said he would rather be no place else during times of difficulty than the MGSD under Mauney’s leadership.
“I appreciate your steady way of operating,” Hyatt said. “You don’t ride the emotional roller coaster like some of the rest of us do… Your bottom line is you always care about what’s best for staff and for students.”
In other business, the Board of Education recognized Mooresville High School science teacher Lindsay Smith for receiving the Career Award for Science and Mathematics Teachers from the Burroughs Wellcome Fund. Mauney said the award is highly prestigious and granted to only the best STEM teachers in the U.S. Smith will be awarded $175,000 over five years for her projects which will study environmental impacts in Mooresville. Smith said during a presentation Tuesday she plans to apply the money to use citizen science to help create meaningful experiences to connect students to nature and inspire them to be change makers.
“That’s what I’m going to do over the next five years,” Smith said. “I’m really excited to get started.”
The board also recognized student services administrative assistant Lori Woods with the “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” award for her tireless efforts working with staff and students during the pandemic.