MGSD extends Superintendent Mauney's contract for four years

“I don’t think we would have been this successful without his leadership and him keeping the ship sailing in the right direction, keeping us focused on what’s important which are the children in this community,” Whitfield said.

Pridgen said Mauney has exceeded expectations across the board and that he appreciates his leadership.

“I appreciate the fight to continue to fight for diversity and the level of push in that vein personally means a lot to me,” Pridgen said.

Pennell said she has friends in other school districts whose children have not done as well as students in the MGSD during the pandemic. She said she is excited to see where the district will go under Mauney’s vision.

“I can’t wait to watch my children and all of your children continue to excel in Mooresville,” Pennell said.

Hyatt said he would rather be no place else during times of difficulty than the MGSD under Mauney’s leadership.

“I appreciate your steady way of operating,” Hyatt said. “You don’t ride the emotional roller coaster like some of the rest of us do… Your bottom line is you always care about what’s best for staff and for students.”