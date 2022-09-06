MGSD, Iredell-Statesville Schools saw gains in state report

North Carolina released its state accountability results for the 2021-22 academic school year, and the two local school districts saw gains in achievement.

Because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the accountability report for the 2021-22 school year is the first since 2018-19 to feature all components of the state’s accountability framework.

Despite the many challenges school systems faced navigating the pandemic, North Carolina public schools were held to the same high standards for the 2021-22 year as they were before the pandemic.

Mooresville Graded School District made overall gains in achievement as it tackles learning loss due to the pandemic. Out of 115 public school districts in North Carolina, Mooresville Graded continues to be a strong district within the state:

Ranked No. 1 for graduation rate (greater than 95%).

Ranked No. 4 for grade five end-of-grade science test.

Ranked No. 5 for grade three end-of-grade reading test.

Ranked No. 8 for grade five end-of-grade math test.

Ranked No. 16 overall for students testing proficient or advanced on state end-of-grade or end-of-course tests.

The district’s overall composite score grew by 5.4% percent compared to 2021, and it made proficiency gains in 16 out of 18 tested area.s with the largest in the following areas:

Grade seven math (15%).

Grade eight math (13%).

Grade five math (12%).

When studying the results, the district’s superintendent, Dr. Jason Gardner, said: “We are grateful for the dedication of the MGSD staff and our community as we navigated one of the most challenging times in public education. We understand that climbing back to pre-pandemic proficiency is a multiyear effort, and we believe the results from the 2021-22 school year are the first step in that journey. We will continue to unite as a community and focus on providing the best educational experience possible for every child, every day.”

Iredell-Statesville

Iredell-Statesville Schools outperformed the state proficiency percentage in every subject, including significant gains in biology, fourth-grade reading and all middle school end-of-grade state testing. Comparing the district’s state test scores from the previous year, the highest gains occurred in math 6, which increased 8.6% proficiency, and math 8, with an increase of 8.9% proficiency. In addition, the district’s graduation rate increased from 87% in 2020-21 to 88.1% for the 2021-22 school year.

Three schools within the district stand out, having received the designation of “Exceeding Growth.” Woodland Heights Middle School, the Collaborative College for Technology and Leadership and Crossroads Arts and Science Early College made great strides in testing performance and growth for the 2021-22 school year.

“We are grateful for the dedication and hard work by our educators and students,” the system’s superintendent, Dr. Jeff James, said. “The 2021-22 school year continued to present challenges from the pandemic impacting our performance. Schools were faced with working through remote instruction, school closures, teacher and student absences, and the large gaps of learning loss created from the year before. While these challenges may have varied from day-to-day, the goal remained the same. We are committed to providing a high quality, relevant education in a safe and caring environment.”

Iredell-Statesville Schools is committed to closing learning gaps and making sure students are prepared for the future. Specifically, elementary schools continue to focus on math and English language arts gaps and science and reading proficiency in the primary grades.

Secondary schools continue to focus on high school English and biology as well as math proficiency across all subgroups.