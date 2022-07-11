MGSD names Jason Gardner as new superintendent

The current interim superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury Schools has been selected as the new leader of the Mooresville Graded School District.

The MGSD Board of Education announced that Dr. Jason Gardner will begin as the superintendent as soon as he is released from his current district.

During the search process, the board carefully reviewed applications from a diverse field of 22 candidates from 10 different states. Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Gardner’s experience, leadership and dedication to students and staff would best serve MGSD students, employees and the community for years to come. The board is confident Gardner will lead the school system to even higher achievement.

Gardner has enjoyed a long and very successful career in public education spanning more than 20 years in North Carolina. He currently serves as the interim superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury Schools, where he has also worked as chief academic officer and executive director of elementary education. Over the last six years, Gardner has played a pivotal role in helping RSS substantially improve the number of schools meeting or exceeding growth.

Prior to joining RSS, Gardner spent a total of four years as a principal and assistant principal in MGSD. In addition, he previously served as a teacher and assistant principal in the Iredell-Statesville Schools (2003-2012). Gardner began his career in 2002 as a teacher in the Gaston County Schools. In addition to his K-12 experience, he has also worked as an adjunct professor at Catawba College and Wingate University.

Gardner has an impressive academic background as well. He received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Concord University. He went on to earn a master’s degree in school administration from Appalachian State University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Wingate University.

Gardner is married to Meghan McGrath and has three children, Abigail, Taveon and Jaxson, and two stepchildren, Nolan and Ellie. He is excited to have the opportunity to serve the community in which he lives and where his children attend school. Gardner issued the following statement about accepting the position:

“I am honored with the opportunity to serve as the next leader of Mooresville Graded School District, and I look forward to engaging with the community to ensure that we are providing an excellent education for every child, every day.”

Dr. Stephen Mauney retired as the MGSD superintendent recently.