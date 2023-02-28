The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education announced April Kuhn as the new chief human resources officer. Kuhn will begin work with MGSD pending release from her current district.

This selection included a rigorous interview process by a committee made up of teachers and administrators. Kuhn, who brings seven years of district leadership experience from her time in Rowan-Salisbury Schools, stood out among the candidates interviewed. She started her education career as an English teacher at Salisbury High School. Previously, she also worked as a labor representative for NCAE, as well as vice president of HR, compliance and inclusion for Pfeiffer University. She is presently serving as the chief talent and equity officer for Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

Kuhn received her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and her Juris Doctorate degree from Stetson University College of Law in St. Petersburg, Florida. In addition to her experience, Kuhn is familiar with Mooresville Graded School District as a resident of Mooresville and parent in the district.

On being offered the leadership position at Mooresville Graded School District, Kuhn said, “I am humbled and excited to serve the staff, students and families of Mooresville. I look forward to working with the stellar educators in MGSD.”

Superintendent Dr. Jason Gardner noted that “Ms. Kuhn brings a unique skill set to MGSD as she has served in a variety of roles in support of public education. She is a fierce advocate for every child and will be an asset to our team.”