At the 2023 Career and Technical Education (CTE) Summer Conference in Winston-Salem, the Mooresville Graded School District’s Julie Blocker was named as the Southwest (SW) Region Director of the Year. Blocker was also presented a certificate of appreciation for serving as a mentor for the past three years to three aspiring CTE directors, while they completed their CTE administrative internship.

Each year, all seven regions of North Carolina nominate three CTE directors to represent that region as the North Carolina Association of Career and Technical Education (NCACTE) Director of the year. Out of three nominees for the southwest region, Blocker was selected by her peers to represent them for the upcoming year. In addition, she will complete a portfolio component along with an interview to be considered for the NCACTE Director of the Year award. That process will be completed by the end of February 2024.

On her selection, Blocker said, “I was honored to be chosen by my peers to represent them at the state level. My passion for CTE began in my high school accounting class. I received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from UNCC due to the influence one CTE teacher had on my life. I feel extremely fortunate to share my passion and love for CTE with the students and staff in the Mooresville Graded School District.”