MGSD to decide on return

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education is expected to make a decision concerning the plan the system will operate under following Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement that Pre-K through fifth grade students can return to school under Plan A next month.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Mooresville High School Performing Arts Center and it will have an extended public comment period and will be live-streamed online, said MGSD Superintendent Stephen Mauney. Masks and social distancing are a requirement to attend the meeting and district staff will be conducting temperature screenings upon arrival.

The board will decide whether to continue Plan C, its fully-remote learning plan, or transition back to a hybrid model of in-person classes and remote learning when the school year’s second quarter begins Oct. 19.

Due to required remote learning days being scheduled the week of Oct. 12, any plan the board considers will not start prior to Oct. 19.

At the meeting, district administrators will discuss the current all remote Plan C, Plan C+, a combination of remote learning and in-person instruction for students in grades K-3, and Plan B, the hybrid in-person and virtual school instruction.