MGSD to hold emergency meeting today

Each month, a portion of at least one regularly scheduled board meeting will be set aside for citizens to address the board through public comment. Each speaker will receive three minutes to present comments; however, the public comment session will not exceed 30 minutes total except by majority vote of the board. A sign-up sheet will be available 30 minutes before the meeting begins for any individual or group to indicate their desire to address the board. During the public comment period, the board chair or designee will recognize speakers in the order in which they signed in. Substitute speakers will not be permitted and speakers may not donate any portion of their time to another speaker. If a speaker is unable to present all of his or her information within the specified time limit, the speaker may provide the board with the additional information in written form. If an unusually large number of people request to speak, a majority of the board may decide to reduce the time for each individual or to require the designation of a spokesperson for each group of persons supporting or opposing the same positions. At any time, the board may establish additional procedures to ensure that public comment sessions proceed in an efficient and orderly manner.