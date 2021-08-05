MGSD to require face coverings beginning Friday

Due to increases in the number of new COVID cases, the Mooresville Graded School District will require face coverings for students, staff and visitors inside school facilities and on buses beginning Friday.

Stephen Mauney, superintendent of the MGSD, sent a letter to parents Thursday afternoon announcing the plan, which was allow parents to make the choice to whether their child would wear masks.

“Over the last 2 weeks, Iredell County has seen significant increases in our percent of covid positive tests, our number of new covid cases, and our number of hospitalizations due to Covid. As a result of these rapidly increasing numbers, and from discussions with our local health department, MGSD will follow our plan to require all students, staff, and visitors to wear a face covering while inside our facilities or on our school buses,” he said in the statement.

Individuals who do not have an approved exemption on file with the school, will not be permitted to enter school district facilities without a proper face covering, he said.

Mauney said the recent data from across the state indicates Iredell County, which had been categorized as a “yellow” county with significant community spread will be designated at a minimum as an “orange” county with substantial community spread.