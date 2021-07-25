MGSD votes to make masks optional for 2021-22 school year

The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education unanimously voted at a special emergency meeting Sunday evening to make masks optional for the 2021-22 academic school year set to begin Aug. 2.

The return-to-school proposal came with the caveat that if COVID-19 cases increase and meet certain thresholds as determined by state and local health guidelines, masking will be required until case numbers show a decline.

All students will be required to wear masks on school buses as part of a federal order, however, school district officials said.

Medical or religious exemptions will be made.

The special meeting was held after Gov. Roy Cooper announced at a news conference July 21 that he would not extend the statewide mask mandate set to expire at the end of this month. Instead, he recommended students in kindergarten through eighth grade and staffers at their schools, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors effective July 30. He also recommended unvaccinated high school students and school staffers wear masks indoors.