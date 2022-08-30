MGSD's MIWAYE program featured before NC House committee

On Monday, Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Gardner traveled to Raleigh to give a presentation to an N.C. House select committee on the district’s MIWAYE program.

MIWAYE, an acronym for Meshing Initiatives With Alternative Youth Education, was established in 1996 as a response to the increasing number of students identified as at-risk for not graduating from high school.

The district was invited to present by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction due to the successful outcomes consistently realized by the program.

Assisting Gardner with the presentation were Dr. Michael Royal, assistant superintendent of secondary instruction, Melanie Allen, principal of the MIWAYE Program, Tim Anselmo, a teacher in the program, and Jakariah Miller, a former student in the program.

Of the program, Gardner said: “Our motto in MGSD is ‘Every child, every day,’ and I believe our MIWAYE program is a vital element to living out that motto. MIWAYE is truly a model for how alternative education can be individualized to best support our students so they are prepared to leave our district and be successful in whatever future pathway they choose.

“These students need extra support and often benefit from a more nontraditional school setting as a result of academic, social, emotional, behavioral, and/or adjustment issues. The program assesses each student and implements a holistic individualized plan for students to address a variety of learning styles and individual needs.

“Each classroom provides a smaller teacher to student ratio than traditional high school classrooms to aid in the implementation of each student’s plan. The program also collaborates with families to identify and establish healthy alternatives to problem behaviors and practices in order for the student to return to a traditional setting full time if applicable. In addition to academic goals that include access to credit recovery and self-paced curricula, the program strives to implement practices that assist students in the development of a positive self-concept and respectful relationships with others. Personal responsibility, accountability and sound decision-making are also reinforced.”