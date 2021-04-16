MHS hopes to hold one graduation but looking at two ceremonies if COVID restrictions stay the same

The Mooresville High School Class of 2021 hopes to graduate together in a traditional ceremony at Coach Joe Popp Stadium on Saturday, May 29, as one Blue Devil family.
But, if state COVID-19 mass gathering restrictions are still in place by then, MHS Principal Luke Brown said he will split the graduating class of 477 students into two cohorts by last name and offer two, socially-distanced but in-person graduation ceremonies at the stadium.
In a document posted on social media and emailed to senior parents Thursday, Brown shared the district’s plan for the two ceremonies. One cohort will attend the first ceremony on Friday, May 28, at 8 p.m. and the second cohort will attend its ceremony on Saturday, May 29, at 8:30 a.m.
The only exception will be if family members want to graduate together during the same ceremony, Brown said. Parents or legal guardians of the students must send requests in writing to the high school guidance department by May 14 for consideration, Brown said.
Plans for a nontraditional graduation ceremony have been in the works since March when the high school surveyed senior parents and students about their graduation ceremony preferences, Brown said in the document.
Each graduation ceremony will have approximately 235 graduates in attendance with an estimated 940 guests, Brown said.
Both the home and visitor sides of the stadium will be used for guests and chairs will be added to the track surrounding the football field to permit social distancing, Brown said.
Each student will receive four guest tickets to their ceremony if restrictions are not lifted between now and then, he said. These tickets will be different colors and professionally printed and embossed to make them harder to counterfeit, Brown said.
Graduates will be able to attend both ceremonies as they will be considered ceremony “entertainers” under the state’s most recent guidelines, Brown said. To watch friends graduate in the other ceremony, graduates must wear their cap and gown and will be placed at the end of the graduate line with their peers, Brown said. Students who come to watch their friends graduate will not receive tickets for that ceremony, he said.
Spectators will not be allowed on the field. Adults 18 years and older will have their temperatures taken. Masks are mandatory and guests must be socially-distanced from each other, he said.
In case of inclement weather, each graduate will use two of their four tickets to attend an indoor ceremony in the school gym, Brown said.
Both ceremonies will be live-streamed on the high school’s YouTube channel regardless of the location of the ceremonies, he said
Last year during the height of the pandemic, the Class of 2020 received their diplomas in-person while their friends and family watched from their vehicles in a drive-thru type ceremony in front of the high school.
“It is possible that some changes to the plan could be made depending on either the lessening and hopefully not tightening of restrictions that we receive from the state,” Superintendent Stephen Mauney said during a Board of Education meeting held Tuesday at the high school’s performing arts center.