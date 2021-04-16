MHS hopes to hold one graduation but looking at two ceremonies if COVID restrictions stay the same

Both the home and visitor sides of the stadium will be used for guests and chairs will be added to the track surrounding the football field to permit social distancing, Brown said.

Each student will receive four guest tickets to their ceremony if restrictions are not lifted between now and then, he said. These tickets will be different colors and professionally printed and embossed to make them harder to counterfeit, Brown said.

Graduates will be able to attend both ceremonies as they will be considered ceremony “entertainers” under the state’s most recent guidelines, Brown said. To watch friends graduate in the other ceremony, graduates must wear their cap and gown and will be placed at the end of the graduate line with their peers, Brown said. Students who come to watch their friends graduate will not receive tickets for that ceremony, he said.

Spectators will not be allowed on the field. Adults 18 years and older will have their temperatures taken. Masks are mandatory and guests must be socially-distanced from each other, he said.

In case of inclement weather, each graduate will use two of their four tickets to attend an indoor ceremony in the school gym, Brown said.