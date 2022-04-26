‘Miles for Mimi’s Garden’: Local chef competing in half-ironman for charity

Chef Troy Gagliardo knew that something didn’t quite feel right. Shortly after opening a new restaurant in the latter half of 2017, he began feeling lethargic and simply unlike himself. By the time December rolled around, Gagliardo knew that changes needed to be made.

To start 2018, he made them.

“I had just gained so much weight, I just didn’t feel good anymore. I was just around food so much, and I always used the excuse that ‘it was part of my job’,” Gagliardo, owner of Motown Spice Provisions in Mooresville, said. “But that December, I said that I was going to start on Jan. 1.

“I’m a big streaks guy, so I told myself I was going to do it for a whole year and see what happened.”

Lacing up his shoes and going for a walk on that January day turned into something more … something much more for the Mooresville native.

Over the past four years, Gagliardo has embarked on a life-changing journey that has seen him not only lose more than 100 pounds, but also has taken him from going for a walk each day to competing in half-marathons. But not even that was enough of a challenge. On the final weekend in June, Gagliardo will return to his home state of Michigan to compete in a half-ironman.

“I was watching a guy on YouTube compete in a full Ironman and I couldn’t believe that people could actually go that whole distance, but I started researching late last year,” he said. “On the day that I registered, I had everything pulled up on my computer, but still wasn’t sure.

“I called out to my wife Tracy and said ‘Should I really do this?’ She just said ‘If you think you can do it, do it’ and that was all I needed.”

So the training regimen began, preparing Gagliardo for the rigors of the 70.3-mile half-Ironman, a race that consists of a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, and 13.1-mile run. But while he was preparing for his greatest test, he was also thinking about ways that he could help the Mooresville community on his journey.

“Doing something like this for charity is just that extra little bit of incentive,” Gagliardo said. “I’m getting my satisfaction out of completing the Ironman, but how can I help the community.”

That’s when, according to Regina Smith, the stars aligned to provide a unique opportunity.

“We were talking to Troy about how we could team up to raise money for the Ironman and the people at FeedNC reached out to him about his cookbook,” Smith, the development director for the Dale Jr. Foundation, said. “It was like the universe was saying that this was a perfect fit.”

And, just like that, “Miles for Mimi’s Garden” was born, combining the charitable ambitions of three major parts of Mooresville’s culture.

When FeedNC announced that they would relocate to a bigger facility on U.S. 21 in the early part of 2021, they revealed that part of the new 8.54-acre facility would contain a community garden. A big supporter of FeedNC, the Earnhardt family and the Dale Jr. Foundation immediately began searching for a way to sponsor the garden with a permanent name to honor Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s mother, Brenda Jackson, who passed away in 2019.

“It was very important to Dale that his mother’s name was on that garden forever,” Smith said.

The garden, once completed in time for Spring 2023, will provide those in Mooresville who are suffering from food insecurity with not only a way to feed their families, but also a healthier option grown locally.

“The neatest part of this partnership is the way it all came together,” Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, said. “It’s always bigger than one person and people are able to come together around concepts that they believe in.”

Much like Gagliardo, FeedNC and the Dale Jr. Foundation have set an ambitious goal for the “Miles for Mimi’s Garden” initiative, aiming to raise $1,000, or $70,300, for each mile that Gagliardo is set to run, bike, and swim on June 26.

“It’s so cool to keep all that money in Mooresville,” Gagliardo said. “It makes me feel good that all of the money, whether it’s $100 or $70,300, the fact that it’s helping people here makes it all worth it.”

If you would like to donate to “Miles for Mimi’s Garden”, visit the Dale Jr. Foundation on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheDaleJrFoundation.