Ministries help to serve thousands of meals

Mooresville Community Outreach, led by Pastor Jim Carr partnered with Pastor Jeffery Wallace of Living Waters Ministries, with the help of volunteers, has served more than 64,000 meals to children, birth to 18, since March 16.
“It was a pleasure to serve the children and families in the Mooresville communities,” it was noted in a news release from MCO.
The Department of Public Instruction Summer Food and Nutrition Program provided the food and enabled MCO to target families and children who have benefited from receiving a nutritious breakfast and lunch each day of the week during this pandemic.
According to the release, MCO has served meals for the past seven years during the summer break; however, this year has proven even more the need for MCO’s ministry to feed the children.
MCO gave thanks to those who helped them in this endeavor as they noted they are very thankful for the team at the SFNP and their willingness to perform under unusual conditions and times. They also expressed gratitude to “all the workers, volunteers, community partners, including apartment managers, the school system, churches, neighbors, friends and especially the families, who made this summer feeding a success.”
Staff and volunteers helping with the project have included Jim and Sarah Carr, Jeffrey and Eva Wallace and their sons, Arlon and Jayden, Betty Cornelius, Heather Brannon, Tabitha Cornelius, Frances Leazer, Diane Stockton, KyYonna Gray, Jerome Campbell, Jamian Stockton, Venola Hall, Charlena Pinkston, London and Arie.
