Ministry on the Move to hold free fun event

Want to enjoy the outdoors?

Then get your bikes, running shoes, skateboards or more and join Ministry on the Move — M.O.M., this Saturday for a free event at Mazeppa Park Bike Trail, 645 Mazeppa Road, Mooresville.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be biking, walking, running, skating, skateboarding and more. Healthy snacks and water will be provided.

Also on hand for the event will be Iredell Health Department (Safe Kids) and The Pedal Factory of Salisbury, a community bike center founded by Todd and Mary Rosser, with a mission to make bikes accessible to everyone. A raffle will be held for two new bicycles. You do not need to be present to win.

For additional information about the event, call Cheryl Sedgewick at 443-322-6760 or email cherylsedgewick61@gmail.com.