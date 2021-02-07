Misogynism within the gaming community: Where does the fun end and the cyberbullying begin?

There is a widespread problem in the pervasive virtual world that probably most of you aren’t familiar with, that of online gaming. This multi-billion-dollar market was developed and introduced to the public in the 1970s. Back then, it was rudimentary and very much a niche market. And it was predominantly dominated by males. Turn the clock forward 45-50 years, and the gaming world has evolved into an international playground for techie nerds. The good ones who have learned to turn it into a competitive business are highly competitive. But one aspect of the gaming world that hasn’t changed all that much is the male-dominated streams where women are often ostracized, harassed, blacklisted, bullied, and even threatened.

Internet bullying is not uncommon. It has generated worldwide attention, especially online bullying in social media. And the effects they have on our young people are troubling. But little is mentioned, if anything, is the bullying occurring within the online streaming/gaming communities like “Twitch.”