Douglas Slater, 77, who was reported missing around 4:18 a.m., has been located, the Mooresville Police Department said in a news release.
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mooresville man died Wednesday evening when the scooter he was operating struck a utility pole.
A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on multiple counts involving child po…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
An upscale waterfront community was cited for more than a half-dozen violations by state environmental officials Wednesday and now faces multi…
Ryan Kearey, a 20-year construction veteran and licensed general contractor, announced the creation of a new construction firm based in Cornel…