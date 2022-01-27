 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mitchell announces new dean for Mooresville campus
Mitchell announces new dean for Mooresville campus

Mitchell Community College recently announced the selection of Marla Harris as dean of its Mooresville campus. Harris started her new role Jan. 13.

Harris served as the associate dean of multicampus services at Central Piedmont Community College, where she previously held the title of director of enrollment services and assistant director of educational talent search. Her prior experience includes being a financial aid counselor at Benedict College and a teacher certification specialist at the S.C. Department of Education.

Harris is pursuing an education doctorate in organizational leadership at Gardner-Webb University. She also earned a master's of education in community and occupational programs in education and a bachelor's of arts in journalism and mass communication from the University of South Carolina.

She brings a wealth of campus leadership and student success experience to the college.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to be joining the Mitchell Community College family as dean of the Mooresville campus.” she said. “I believe the opportunities are endless, and I look forward to its growth and expansion and continued collaboration in the Mooresville and Statesville community.”

Mitchell’s president, Dr. Tim Brewer, welcomed her to the position.

“We are excited to have Ms. Harris join Mitchell," he said. "Her strong leadership experience in campus management will help us grow the college in the Mooresville community. Her passion for student success is evident and will help the college in its recruitment and retention efforts.”

Harris
