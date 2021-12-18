Mitchell College selected for FAA training program

Mitchell Community College recently announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has selected its Geospatial Technology for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program or the UAS-CTI.

“This is a new program designed for colleges and universities by the FAA to recognize institutions that prepare students for careers in drone operations,” said Director of Public Safety and Geospatial Technology Coordinator David Bullins. “This initiative creates a continuous dialogue with industry stakeholders and connects us with other colleges, local governments, law enforcement and regional economic development entities to address workforce needs using unmanned aerial systems.”

The FAA’s UAS-CTI program recognizes institutions that prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), commonly referred to as drones. In order to qualify for the initiative, schools must offer a bachelor’s or associate degree in UAS or a degree with a minor, concentration or certificate in UAS. Schools must provide curriculum covering various aspects of UAS training, including hands-on flight practice, maintenance, uses, applications, privacy concerns, safety and federal policies concerning UAS.

Learn more about Mitchell’s Geospatial Technology program and certifications by contacting David Bullins at dbullins@mitchellcc.edu or 704-978-5446.