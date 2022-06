Mitchell Community College announces spring dean's list honors

Mitchell Community College announced that the the following students made the full-time and part-time dean’s list for the 2022 Spring Semester. To be eligible for the full-time students’ dean’s list, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours and earn a quality point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade below a “C”. To be eligible for the part-time students’ dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least six semester hours, but less than twelve and earn a quality point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade below a “C.” (Courses beginning with a course number of 0 are not computed in the GPA calculation.)