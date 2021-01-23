Mitchell nursing students administer community vaccines

Mitchell associate degree nursing students are serving the Iredell County community as front-line workers, assisting with administration of COVID-19 vaccines. As a part of Mitchell’s Student Nurses Association’s (SNA) Spring 2021 service project, nursing students are volunteering at Iredell Health System's COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Six nursing students participated at the SNA’s first Saturday of volunteering on Jan. 16. Currently, SNA volunteers are scheduled to assist with the clinic every Saturday in January. The opportunity not only allows students to serve their community, but it also provides real world training and experiences.

“Thank you to Iredell Health System for allowing the Mitchell nursing students the opportunity to learn and serve the community,” said Linda Wiersch MSN, RN, CNE, Dean of Nursing, Natural, and Health Sciences. “I also want to thank Nursing Faculty Valerie Doig MSN, RN, CCN-K and Kellie Kerley MSN, RN for their leadership of the Student Nurses Association.”

For more information on vaccines at Iredell Health System, please email covidvaccine@iredellhealth.org. Updated information regarding eligibility requirements and the vaccination process is also posted and updated regularly on the Iredell Health System website, IredellHealth.org.

