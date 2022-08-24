The most recent Beautification Award was given to Jerry Mitchell, left, and Jo Mitchell, center, who live at 266 Glenwood Drive, Mooresville. At 83 and 87 years old, they still do all their own landscaping and planting. The Mitchells have been in this house since the early 1970s, and their son Steven Mitchell nominated them for the award, which was presented by Patty Cotter, right.
Mitchells receive Beautification Award from town of Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Travel any direction in Mooresville and you will see evidence that the area is growing and looking toward the future.
Town of Mooresville Arts & Events announces the upcoming “Symphony Under the Stars” event by Lake Norman Philharmonic. The event will take…
“Nothing in the world is worth doing unless it means effort, pain, and difficulty.” (Theodore Roosevelt)
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 7-13. For more information regarding specific plots of…
Popular over-the-counter pain relief medicines, anti-inflammatories and steroids can offer short-term relief, but might leave users with long-…
United Way of Iredell County, Mooresville Graded School District, Iredell- Statesville Schools, Mooresville Kindness Closet and Well-Equipped …
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 7-13.
Todd and Tara Youngblood of Mooresville, owners of Sleep Me, which is located in Mooresville, have given a $1,000 donation on behalf of all th…
Information from the community led to the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a tobacco and vape shop Sunday.