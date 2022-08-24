Mitchells receive Beautification Award from town of Mooresville

The most recent Beautification Award was given to Jerry Mitchell, left, and Jo Mitchell, center, who live at 266 Glenwood Drive, Mooresville. At 83 and 87 years old, they still do all their own landscaping and planting. The Mitchells have been in this house since the early 1970s, and their son Steven Mitchell nominated them for the award, which was presented by Patty Cotter, right.