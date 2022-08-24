 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mitchells receive Beautification Award from town of Mooresville

Beautification Award

The most recent Beautification Award was given to Jerry Mitchell, left, and Jo Mitchell, center, who live at 266 Glenwood Drive, Mooresville. At 83 and 87 years old, they still do all their own landscaping and planting. The Mitchells have been in this house since the early 1970s, and their son Steven Mitchell nominated them for the award, which was presented by Patty Cotter, right.

 Photo used with permission

