 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Molly Smyth selected for Governor's Page Program
View Comments
top story

Molly Smyth selected for Governor's Page Program

{{featured_button_text}}
Molly Smyth.jpg

Molly Smyth

Molly Smyth, a junior at South Iredell High School, was selected to be part of the NC Governor's Page Program.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Governor's Page Program was established in 1973 and gives high school students from all over North Carolina the opportunity to come to Raleigh for a week for hands-on participation in state government. This year the program is a virtual 4-day event.

"I have enjoyed being able to converse with government officials representing the areas of health and human services, public instruction, and the judicial system including an NC Supreme Court Judge," stated Smyth. "All presenters have been very informative and open to our perspectives on subject matters. Even though it was virtual, it has been very engaging and fun. I met many different people from all over North Carolina that all have about the same interest as me, so that has been another amazing part of this opportunity. This endeavor has allowed me to explore different options and career interests regarding my future goals of a career in government."

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics