Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers welcome Tammy Moore, RN, BA/BSN, MHA, as network chief nursing officer (CNO), managing all nursing services for the two Iredell County hospitals.
She joins the hospitals from Piedmont Medical Center, located in Fort Mill, S.C., where she served as chief nursing officer. During her tenure, she had administrative oversight for all nursing standards and practice while intensely focusing on the new hospital that opened in September 2022. Moore also managed recruitment, quality, and patient satisfaction, while developing department policies and procedures across the hospital’s nursing care departments.
Moore received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem. She also holds a Master of Science degree in Healthcare Administration from Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer and is a member of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AOnNL).