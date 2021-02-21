Mooresville and South Iredell in 1921

“Thanks to My Friends and Public”

I think it would be worse than ingratitude for me not to thank each one who has given me their trade and their many kindnesses and encouragements in my public career of over forty of the best years of my life in good old Iredell. I came from Cabarrus — an orphan boy and without friends, scarcely any kindred and money. And the people of Iredell, especially at Amity, where I married and raised my family, and at Mooresville, where I cast my lot 12 years ago, have each won a warm place in my heart never to be forgotten. Indeed, and in truth, “I was a stranger and you took me in.” We don’t pass this way but once, and we should learn to appreciate the many good things our friends do for us.

Best wishes always,

J.A.B. Goodman

Jan. 13

