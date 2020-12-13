 Skip to main content
Mooresville AR Presbyterian to host premier Christmas Walk
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will be hosting its first live nativity as they have a “Christmas Walk” on Dec. 17-19 from 6-8 p.m. Planned on a smaller scale, this free live nativity will feature a manger scene with the children taking turns serving as Mary and Joseph for the nativity. Some of the church’s older children will serve as tour guides leading to different stations on the Christmas Walk.

In addition to the walk, there will be a nativity display set up in the fellowship hall for all to view. There also will be Christmas inflatables, cookies, hot chocolate and hot cider.

The public is invited to attend this special free Christmas event.

The event “puts things in the proper perspective,” said Rev. Anthony Ward, pastor of the local congregation. “Seeing an example of where Jesus as the King of Kings was born shows that His love, forgiveness, and salvation for us is from the least of people to the greatest! We hope that you will come and experience the wonder of the birth of Jesus our Savior!”

The church will have additional Christmas services including a presentation of Christmas music by the children during the 11 a.m. worship service Dec. 20 and a candlelight and communion service in preparation of celebrating Christ’s birth Dec. 23 at 6 p.m.

